Jennie’s debut solo album Ruby is officially out, and with it, a slew of long-awaited collaborations between the Blackpink star and some of music’s hottest voices. While “ExtraL” featuring Doechii and “Love Hangover” with Dominic Fike were already released, now that the album’s out, fans finally get to hear songs like “Damn Right” featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis and “Handlebars” with Dua Lipa.

In the latter, love is just like riding a bike — complete with the hard stop when you crash into someone you just can’t help but fall for. “I always go all in, all in, all in,” sings Jennie, “Over the handlebars / Hitting the ground so hard / If I’m alone, fallin’, fallin’, fallin’.” It’s an evocative image, the kind anyone who’s been in a one-sided crush can relate to. Producer Rob Bisel gives the duo a slinky, drum-driven instrumental, calling to mind the out-of-control beating of a heart that can’t help but pine for someone against all better judgment. In that sense, there’s certainly a powerful throughline for Ruby, from “Mantra” to “Handlebars.” Love can be intoxicating, but you should always handle with care.

You can listen to Jennie’s “Handlebars” featuring Dua Lipa above.

Ruby is out now via Odd Atelier/Columbia Records. You can find more info here.