It’s a tough time for touring musicians these days, what with out-of-control concert pricing so bad that even the federal government had to get involved. The latest artist to be forced to cancel her tour over the less-than-ideal conditions currently plaguing the industry is Jennifer Lopez, who today announced that her This Is Me… Live summer tour has been nixed. She previously canceled several stops and renamed the tour in efforts to avoid having to pull the plug entirely.

In a statement shared via her newsletter, J-Lo wrote:

“A Special Message to My JLovers OnTheJLo:

I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.

Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again.

I love you all so much.

Until next time…”

According to Variety, Lopez’s tour had struggled with ticket sales, but representatives for Lopez denied that low ticket sales were the reason for the cancelation. In March, just a month after announcing the tour, seven of the shows were canceled in Houston, Nashville, New Orleans, and more. A few weeks later, Lopez rebranded the tour to stoke stagnant sales; where it was originally a promotional tour for her new album and its accompanying documentary, under the new branding, it would have been a “greatest hits” tour to take advantage of millennial nostalgia for albums like On The 6.

Lopez’s official reason for canceling the tour is to spend more time with her family. Meanwhile, she’s far from the only star to cancel a tour recently; Busta Rhymes, Playboi Carti, Tyla, and more have all canceled shows this year, proving that the problem is systemic and not unique to any particular artist.