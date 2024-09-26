Jeopardy! is apparently popular with everyone except Taylor Swift fans.

Earlier this year, contestants on the long-running game show were stumped by a clue inspired by the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer. The same thing happened again on Wednesday during a category about Grammy winners for Album Of The Year. It read, “The first of Taylor Swift’s record 4 AOTY Grammys was for this album in 2010.” The correct answer is “what is Fearless,” but according to Billboard, no one even bothered with a guess.

One of the contestants did try to answer another clue in the category about Billie Eilish (“Dreamland by Glass Animals might be the response to this album that made Billie Eilish the category’s youngest winner ever”), but they failed to recall When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Here are all five clues — and the correct answer — from the category:

-“Whitney Houston starred as Rachel Marron in this film whose soundtrack won the award in 1994” (The Bodyguard)

-“The first of Taylor Swift’s record 4 AOTY Grammys was for this album in 2010” (Fearless)

-“The first woman to win in the category, Ms. Garland took the prize for Judy at this NYC venue” (Carnegie Hall)

-“Dreamland by Glass Animals might be the response to this album that made Billie Eilish the category’s youngest winner ever” (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)