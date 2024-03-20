It’s an honor to be the subject of a Jeopardy! clue, and it’s something that Taylor Swift has a lot of experience with. It’s no surprise that the pop star has been inspiring categories and clues for years, but it is a little surprising when these so-called smart people fail to answer correctly.

Swift was the subject of a clue during an episode of Jeopardy! last week, though the contestants were stumped. The clue, from the “Songs of Youth” category read, “Inspired by her bestie, Tay Tay sang when ‘Somebody tells you they love you’ at this title age, ‘You’re gonna believe them.”

The lyrics are obviously to Swift’s 2008 soft country track “Fifteen” about moving on from dating football players (timely!) but the contestants failed to answer correctly. “What’s ‘Seventeen?'” contestant Troy Meyer replied, while Yogeth Raut guessed “What’s Twenty-Two'” which is the title of a different Taylor Swift song, so at least that part was right.

Ken Jennings had to eventually read the correct answer, “What is ‘Fifteen.” Meyer responded, “We’re gonna get killed for that.” And he was right! Cue the several thousand fans who now insist they are smarter than the Jeopardy! contestants.

There was a Taylor Swift clue on Jeopardy today! Me yelling at my TV: FIFTEEN FIFTEEN ITS FIFTEEN As you can guess no one got it… pic.twitter.com/2UW1Owjvxu — Sara 🔎 (@sailingaway22) March 14, 2024

A Taylor swift jeopardy question that none of the contestants got right but I did!!! — Autumn (sing change/ dear john miami N2) (@auttooowell) March 14, 2024

I can already see the tabloid headlines after they missed that Taylor Swift clue #Jeopardy — Griffin Miller (@GriffinM617) March 14, 2024

We now know that Jeopardy fans are not as informed as swifties, but are they smarter than a fifth grader? We’ll have to wait and see about that.

(Via Decider)