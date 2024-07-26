Reports of Brat‘s death have been greatly exaggerated. Shortly after Charli XCX gave her Nickelodeon slime-green endorsement to Kamala Harris for president, Pitchfork threw dirt on Brat‘s grave with the headline “Brat Summer Is Dead, Long Live Brat Summer.” Don’t tell that to Charli XCX, who teased something Brat-related coming next week, or Jessica Alba.

The Trigger Warning actress filmed herself dancing to Charli XCX’s “Apple” while wearing a bikini, and shared it to her millions of followers on Instagram. “I heard it’s a #brat summer,” Alba captioned the post.

You can watch the video below.

But what exactly does “brat” mean? Is it code for the friends we’ve made along the way, or did Charli mean to say Bart, as in Simpson, and it’s too late to change it? (It’s not that.) “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes,” she explained on TikTok, according to People. “Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

Jessica Alba is canonically brat.