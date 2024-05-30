Much has happened in the Jonas Brothers universe since Joe, Kevin, and Nick served as Uproxx’s June 2023 cover stars, especially news of Joe Jonas’ divorce from English actress Sophie Turner.

Jonas and Turner, who share two children, publicly confirmed their divorce with a joint statement last September. After it brutally played out publicly, including since-resolved custody battle and Taylor Swift’s heroism, Jonas appears to be on the rebound.

On Wednesday, May 29, Jonas posted a 30-second TikTok showing him blissfully bicycling in some countryside while lip-syncing to an unreleased song that might be called “Even Baddies Get Saddies” because the TikTok is captioned, “Even baddies get saddies [smiley face with a tear emoji] #newmusic”

“Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for,” Jonas sings. “Stop being sad ’cause you’re makin’ the room uncomfortable / OK, I get it, right now, you’re feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies, and that’s the hardest truth / Call your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

In March, Jonas posted a TikTok saying, “The way I would’ve bodied this trend if I weren’t in the studio working on something new [eyeballs emoji].” In the following weeks, Jonas continued to tease new solo music with TikToks — one showing Jonas in the studio with Alexander 23 and other collaborators — soundtracked by original sound.

As for Joe’s ongoing Jonas Brothers duties, the Jonas Brothers will perform Rock In Rio Lisboa on June 22. The iconic trio is scheduled to resume their headlining Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. in Mexico City, Mexico on August 21. See all of their upcoming tour dates here.