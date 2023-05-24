Joe Jonas admits that despite his fame, he still battles with slight flair-ups of the middle-child syndrome. As one-third of the musical act The Jonas Brothers, the singer has accomplished many things in his career. However, his younger brother Nick Jonas did cross one thing off the list of his professional accolades before he could — becoming a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

Joe felt a bit jealous after finding out Nick was offered the opportunity on the show. However, during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by actor Dax Shepard, Joe confessed that his first reaction to the great news was quite dramatic.

“It was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden], and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice. I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to ‘Landslide,'” admitted Joe.

He continued, “It was bittersweet, of course, ’cause I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed ’cause I want that f*cking gig!”

Joe served as a judge on the show’s Australia spin-off in 2018 and a mentor on the US version in both 2017 and 2020. In comparison, Nick was a coach on the US show in 2020 and 2021.

Listen to the full episode below.