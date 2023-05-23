Taylor Swift doesn’t forget. The singer keeps in touch with her past, playing her previous albums on The Eras Tour and re-recording all of them as well. Her ex Taylor Lautner and his wife, also named Taylor, made a joke on TikTok about the forthcoming new version of Speak Now: “#prayforjohn,” they wrote, referring to another ex, John Mayer.

On Monday, May 22’s episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, another ex, Joe Jonas, made a brief statement about their relationship, which happened in 2008. “I’m cool with Taylor,” the Jonas brother said. “We’re cool.” He then mentioned her fan. “I hope to think they like me … No one f*cks with the Swifties, you know?”

Swift and Jonas have appeared to be on good terms. In June of 2021, he was asked in an interview, “If you could re-record any song from the Jonas Brothers catalogue, which one would you choose and why?” He responded with praise of Swift, saying, “ I think I would probably re-record our entire first album. Just do something like what Taylor did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

Earlier this month, the “Anti-Hero” singer announced that Speak Now is the next LP to be released as a re-recording. It arrives on July 7.