In the past, Joe Jonas couldn’t help but make splashy headlines due to his star power. Now, he does his best to avoid them, especially if it’s related to a very famous ex-lover. But, during his latest radio interview with KIIS FM’s Will & Woody, things spiraled out of control when he opened up about the most embarrassing and slightly messy moment of his life.

While promoting the Jonas Brothers’ massive load of an arena tour next month, Joe revealed that one time while performing, as he started to get going, so did his bowels, leading him to poop in his pants on stage accidentally. “I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about (how) there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you sh*t your pants,” the singer told the hosts.

He later added, “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot; it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe sh*t change during the set.”

Although the incident occurred over four years ago and was followed up with a quick wardrobe change, to the “Who’s In Your Head” singer, “It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy,” or so he joked.