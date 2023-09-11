One of the biggest celebrity stories of the past week has been Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s recently announced divorce. Despite the situation, though, their lives go on, and this weekend, Jonas’ went on at a Jonas Brothers concert. The band perform at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 9, and on stage, Jonas took a minute to speak about what he’s been going through lately.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Jonas told the audience, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look: If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

“It’s been a tough week,” Joe Jonas says at the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium Show. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/6BW4ugrQ5N — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) September 10, 2023

As for what rumors Jonas might be addressing, TMZ reported last week, “Multiple sources who have direct contact with Joe tell TMZ … Joe had access to a [Ring home security camera] that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.”

Jonas and Turner previously shared a joint statement that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”