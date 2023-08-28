What Time Do The Jonas Brothers Go On Stage For ‘The Tour?’

The Jonas Brothers launched The Tour with back-to-back sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13 — the start of their most ambitious international tour yet with 54 semi-newly added dates across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Overall, The Tour will stretch into June 2024.

So far, Nick Jonas accidentally fell into a hole in the stage but recovered impressively quickly, and the actress Sophie Turner poked fun at her husband, Joe Jonas, with a Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet. Fitting, because Joe, Kevin, and Nick are in their The Eras Tour era — delivering a three-plus-hour set spanning their entire discography.

According to No-Guilt Fangirl, the Jonas Brothers have so far been taking the stage between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. local time for each show.

That’s mostly corroborated by setlist.fm, where fans have recorded that the Jonas Brothers took the stage at 8:20 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13, respectively, before starting at 8 p.m. in Boston on August 15, 8:05 p.m. in Toronto on August 19, and 8 p.m. in Chicago on August 25.

This week, The Tour will visit Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, August 30, and the Minnesota State Fair in Saint Paul, Minnesota on September 1. September will also see the Jonas Brothers perform at iconic venues, such as MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. See all of their remaining dates here.