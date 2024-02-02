Dua Lipa is just getting started with her acting career. So far, though, she has two movies under her belt and they’re both big ones: Barbie and Argylle. One thing Lipa’s performances in those films have in common is that she appears alongside John Cena. People have noticed this, and on Cena’s end, he’d be happy to continue sharing the screen with Lipa.

Cena was a guest on The Late Show yesterday (February 1), and towards the end of the chat, Stephen Colbert mentioned Lipa and asked if she and Cena had become friends. “I would like to think yes” was his response.

He went on to note that Argylle was filmed before Barbie, and on the Argylle set, Lipa told him that she was nervous, all while Cena, seated among Lipa and Henry Cavill, was feeling some nerves himself.

Colbert asked when the next Lipa/Cena collab is happening and Cena said he’s love to do a buddy cop movie with her. Colbert and his staff, ever prepared, had a fictional movie poster ready. The film was called Beautee & The Braun, with the tagline, “You’ve Cena them together in Dua other movies.” An amused Cena responded, “Well, I’ll be back to promote that project, sir.”

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.