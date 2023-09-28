In 2021, it was reported that filmmaker Matthew Vaughn was working on a spy film called Argylle, with a star-studded cast that included pop star Dua Lipa. The “Levitating” singer just made her acting debut in Barbie, and now the trailer for Argylle is out.

The trailer opens with Lipa in a sparkling gold dress, her hair platinum blonde. At one point, she’s shooting a rifle and winking; at another point, John Cena physically removes her from a moving motorcycle. It’s sure to be an action-packed experience.

Last month, Lipa gave an update on her highly anticipated next album to The New York Times‘ T Magazine, who wrote, “The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown.’ She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia. She’s working with a smaller group of songwriting collaborators, supposedly including Kevin Parker of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala.”

Argylle comes to theaters on February 2, 2024. In the meantime, watch the trailer above.

