Dua Lipa has been on fire lately: Her 2023 Barbie single “Dance The Night” was a top-10 hit, and towards the end of that year, she released another successful tune, “Houdini.” The latter song was the first taste of Lipa’s upcoming album, and soon, we’ll have another look. Well, technically, we have a preview right now: Today (January 25), Lipa shared a snippet of her next single, “Training Season,” which is set to release in full on February 15.

@dualipaofficial TRAINING SEASON 15 FEBRUARY 11PM GMT PRE-ORDER NOW LINK IN BIO ♬ Training Season – Dua Lipa

In a press release, Lipa says of the song:

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline [Polachek] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there. And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

In light of that explanation, it’s perhaps not a coincidence that the song comes out the day after Valentine’s Day. As for the new album, that doesn’t yet have an announced title or release date.

Check out the “Training Season” teaser above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.