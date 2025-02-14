It is hard not to get wrapped up in a pop star’s orbit. Over at A24, they’re putting a thrilling spin on this concept with the film Opus. Next month, the picture, which stars Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich, will hit theaters for all to enjoy.

But today (February 14), a song from the feature’s official soundtrack, “Dina, Simone,” dropped to give moviegoers a taste of the flick’s plot. On the song, which is performed by Malkovich and produced and written by Nile Rodgers and The-Dream, is a fast-paced track that does a great job at hinting at, but not spoiling, the forthcoming film’s story.

Malkovich’s acting chops have long since been proven on the big screen. But thanks to “Dina, Simone,” the world can get a full serving of his vocal abilities.

The film’s official plot synopsis reads:

“A young writer (Edebiri) is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star (Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star’s cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.”

Listen to “Dina, Simone” from Opus: The Moretti EP above.

Opus is out in theaters on March 14. At that time, Opus: The Moretti EP will be available across streaming platforms. Find more information here.