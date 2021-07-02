JP Saxe is fresh off the momentum of a huge Grammy nomination, when his collaboration with Julia Michaels, “If The World Was Ending,” was nominated for Song Of The Year. Now, his debut album, Dangerous Levels Of Introspection came out last Friday, and he’s on the late night circuit to introduce some of the songs to a wider audience. Joining him for a late night performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is none other than John Mayer (who is about to release a new record of his own), and given the context of his track, it seems like Saxe definitely came up admiring Mayer and his whole sound.

“Here’s Hopin” is one of those gut-wrenching breakup songs about that awful stretch of wanting and missing a former lover that comes after the end of the relationship and before the healing. Luckily, Saxe and his frequent collaborator and now girlfriend Julia Michaels have found each other, because nobody writes a breakup record like these two do! The other major feature on Saxe’s new record is country crossover star Maren Morris, so he’s definitely got great taste in collaborators. Check out the performance above to get a taste of what Saxe is like as a live performer, along with a hefty jam set from Mayer, and look out for a lot more from this young songwriter.