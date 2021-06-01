John Mayer Is Releasing A New Album, ‘Sob Rock,’ This Summer

Last week, John Mayer started teasing something called Sob Rock. He asked, “What is Sob Rock” and shared a handful of different answers to that questions, with modern images filling in the blank of the sentence, “Sob Rock is [blank] rock.” Now, we know what Sob Rock is: It’s a new album that’s set for release on July 16 via Columbia.

Mayer shared the news today by posting the retro-styled cover art on social media. Ahead of that reveal, he shared a mock-up of a vintage-looking magazine cover that reveals Mayer will share music and “details” (presumably about the upcoming album) this Friday, June 4. Furthermore, Mayer’s new sobrock.net website includes links to pre-save the album and reads simply, “It’s time to love an album again.”

Sob Rock is set to be Mayer’s eighth album overall and his first since 2017’s The Search For Everything. Mayer has released some singles in the years since that album, and it’s not yet clear if any of the three — the Platinum-certified “New Light,” “I Guess I Just Feel Like,” and “Carry Me Away” — will be included on the release.

Aside from the album, Mayer has been busy lately, as he has reportedly been in talks to host his own talk show.

