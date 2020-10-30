Even though this year’s holiday season will be all but conventional, the Jonas Brothers still want to spread joy this time of year. In order to do so, the gang has returned for the heartwarming single “I Need You Christmas.”

This isn’t the Jonas Brothers’ first time sharing a Christmas song. Last year, the trio got into the holiday spirit with the joyous track “Like It’s Christmas.” But now with their new holiday single, the brothers are slowing things down a few notches. Over a soothing piano melody and emotive violin, the three harmonize about their favorite Christmas memories.

Explaining the sentiment behind the single, The Jonas Brothers said:

“With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to. The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!”

Listen to “I Need You Christmas” above.