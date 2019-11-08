Jonas Brothers Get In The Holiday Spirit With The Festive ‘Like It’s Christmas’

Christmas is nearly two months away, but for many, Christmas season has already begun. Lucy Dacus and Kevin Morby have shared holiday tunes in recent days, and now the Jonas Brothers are attempting to cement their place in Christmas music history with an original song, “Like It’s Christmas.”

The track is exactly what a Jonas Brothers Christmas song should sound like, and it could end up having some staying power. It has sleigh bells, a catchy hook, and a memorable and heartwarming chorus: “I can’t deny what I’m feelin’ inside / Nothin’ fake about the way you bring me to life / You make every day feel like it’s Christmas / Every day that I’m with you.”

This isn’t the Jonas Brothers’ first Christmas track, as they released “Girl Of My Dreams” in 2007. However, Nick Jonas said the new song is special to him because it was created with the same set of collaborators that the Jonas Brothers made their recent music with. Jonas said of the song, “That’s a great feeling to try to have one of those songs that can live on. Holiday songs, Christmas songs are that vehicle in a sense. We leaned into the classic sounds of Christmas time while giving a new beat and new feel. We’re excited for people to hear it.”

Listen to “Like It’s Christmas” above.