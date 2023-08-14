This weekend saw the Jonas Brothers bring their tour, dubbed simply The Tour, to an iconic New York City venue: Yankee Stadium. At the second show, they linked up with another NYC fixture: Jimmy Fallon.

One thing photos from the event make clear is that while The Tonight Show has been off the air, Fallon has settled back into his beard. When he got on stage, he asked the audience, “How would you all like to be in the world’s biggest karaoke party for two minutes?” He then played the studio version of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and sang along as the audience joined in, too.

“Mr. Brightside” was a major debut for The Killers in 2003, when it was a top-10 hit in the US and UK. It’s racked up over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify and is one of the defining songs of its era, making it a crowd-pleasing choice for Fallon.

Fallon’s beard first made waves around this time last year, when he wore it to the MTV Video Music Awards and had a lot of people thirst over the unexpectedly hairy host. He kept it for a little while after that, but before long, he was back to clean shaven.