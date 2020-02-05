Jonas Brothers Say Their Next Album Is Done And Coming ‘Sooner Than You Might Think’

The Jonas Brothers took a long time to follow-up their 2009 album Lines, Vines And Trying Times with their comeback album, Happiness Begins, last year. That’s easy to have happen when you’re broken up. It appears the gap between records won’t be as long this time around, though. In fact, it looks like the group’s next album is already finished, and it’ll likely be out soon.

On UK radio show Capital Breakfast, the brothers spoke with host Roman Kemp about their Happiness Begins follow-up. When asked when their next album is coming out, Nick Jonas said, “Soon. Probably sooner than you might think. It’s done, that’s the cool part, and there’s even more new music coming as well.”

Co-host Vick Hope also asked about rumors of a Miley Cyrus collaboration, and Nick answered, “No, that’s not true, but there might be a feature or two.”

This news comes after a flurry of activity for the group in January. They dropped a film-referencing video for “What A Man Gotta Do,” they announced a Las Vegas residency, and they took the stage at the Grammys for a performance of the aforementioned recent single.

