The Jonas Brothers are bringing their five album performance to one special night at NYC’s Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12. The news comes just weeks after the brotherly trio wrapped their short Broadway residency, where each night they dedicated to one of their albums: It’s About Time, Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines And Trying Times, and finally, Happiness Begins. (Their sixth studio album, titled The Album, drops on May 12.)

However, given ticket demand for the Broadway shows was incredibly high, most fans who signed up through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program weren’t able to go. Because of this, the band is trying to remedy by giving those who entered for those shows the first chance to try for Yankee Stadium tickets.

“Fans who previously registered for the Broadway shows will have the opportunity for first access to tickets with a special Verified Fans on sale and additional info will be sent to eligible fans via email!” they wrote on Twitter.

Five albums. One Epic Night.

Saturday, August 12 at Yankee Stadium. Fans who previously registered for the Broadway shows will have the opportunity for first access to tickets with a special Verified Fans on sale and additional info will be sent to eligible fans via email! pic.twitter.com/JVu1sXHiFe — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 4, 2023

Citi and Verizon users will also have presale opportunities on Wednesday, April 12 — with the other early ticket chances being scattered throughout next week.

Tickets for the show go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 14. More information is available through the official Jonas Brothers website.