The duets on Juan Gabriel’s upcoming album Los Dúo 3 were revealed last night (November 1). The late Mexican icon teamed up with artists like Danna Paola, and Lasso, and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty.

Before his death in 2016, Gabriel kicked off his Los Dúo album series a year prior. The first LP featured duets with Fifth Harmony, Marco Antonio Solís, and Vicente Fernández. The second album arrived a few months after with duets featuring J Balvin, Belinda, and Joan Sebastian. Los Dúo 3 will be Gabriel’s first posthumous release in the series.

On Gabriel’s social media accounts, the tracklist for Los Dúo 3 was unveiled along with the album’s release date. In 2016, Gabriel released “Gracias Al Sol,” the most famous Spanish version of CCR’s classic “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?.” Now Fogerty will be singing the song with Gabriel on his upcoming LP.

Mexican pop star Paola will be joining Gabriel on the song “De Mí Enamórate.” Venezuelan singer-songwriter Lasso collaborated with Gabriel on “Yo No Nací Para Amar.” He recently scored a huge hit this year with “Ojos Marrones.” Rising regional Mexican music singer Ángela Aguilar will feature on “Nada Más Decídete.” Her father, Pepe Aguilar, will appear on the song “Cada Vez Y Cada Vez.”

Last week, Gabriel’s estate released a new version of his classic “Déjame Vivir” featuring ex-RBD singer Anahí. Los Dúo 3 will be released on November 11.

Find the Los Dúo 3 tracklist below.

1. “Déjame Vivir” Feat. Anahí

2. “Por Qué Me Haces Llorar” Feat. Gloria Trevi

3. “Cada Vez Y Cada Vez” Feat. Pepe Aguilar

4. “De Mí Enamórate” Feat. Danna Paola

5. “He Venido A Pedirte Perdón” Feat. Mon Laferte

6. “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” Feat. John Fogerty

7. “Nada Más Decídete” Feat. Ángela Aguilar

8. “Luna Tras Luna” Feat. George Benson

9. “Yo No Nací Para Amar” Feat. Lasso

10. “Venecia Sin Ti” Feat. Charles Aznavour

11. “Te Doy 8 Días” Feat. La Adictiva

12. “Déjame” Feat. Luciano Pereyra

13. “Mía Un Año” Feat. Eslabon Armado

14. “Ya” Feat. Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga and La India

Los Dúo 3 is out 11/11 via Virgin US Music Latin. Pre-order it here.