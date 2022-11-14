Juan Gabriel’s highly-anticipated Los Dúo 3 album was released on Friday (November 11). The LP by the late Mexican icon includes new duets with Danna Paola and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty.

Before his death in 2016, Gabriel launched his Los Dúo album series a year prior. The first LP included duets with Fifth Harmony, Marco Antonio Solís, and Vicente Fernández. The second album arrived a few months later with J Balvin, Belinda, and Joan Sebastian joining Gabriel on duets. His estate oversaw the release of Los Dúo 3 album.

“My father lived for making music,” Gabriel’s son, Ivan Gabriel Aguilera, said in a statement. “He knew music had the ability to improve the day and change moods, and knew what music meant to the world. His two great passions were making music, and putting his beloved Mexico, as well as the entire Latin community, at the forefront for the world to see their beauty and culture. We are grateful to everyone involved in producing and releasing Los Dúo 3.”

Mexican pop star Paola features on “De Mí Enamórate.” Gabriel originally wrote the song back in 1986 and it was later recorded by Mexican singer Daniela Romo. Now Paola belts her heart out alongside Gabriel in the soaring love song. A special lyric video was also released featuring images of both artists.

Another standout duet on the album is “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” with Fogerty. In 2016, Gabriel recorded “Gracias Al Sol,” a Spanish version of the song for a Latin tribute album to Creedence Clearwater Revival. Fogerty was a fan of Gabriel’s take on the song. The two legends join forces for a beautiful Spanglish version of the CCR classic.

Los Dúo 3 is out now via Virgin Music Latin. Listen to it here.