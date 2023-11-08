Last night Jung Kook stepped into the solo spotlight to treat The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience to the live debut of his new song, “Standing Next To You.” The romantic track serves as the standout one from his new debut album, Golden.

At the start of the video, Fallon poses in front of a crowd holding Jung Kook’s album cover. It then cuts to a shot of a sun design that is flashing on the screen. The silhouettes of background dancers take the stage, with Jung Kook being creatively hidden, only seen with a glittery blazer. He then makes his way to the front, showing off his moves alongside the other performers.

Along with the song, Jung Kook sat down with Fallon, where he discussed the possibility of doing a world tour tied to the album. As BTS is currently on an indefinite hiatus, he currently has lots of free time.

“I want to complement them more and make more songs, and maybe when I’m ready I can do the tour in full swing,” Jung Kook shared.

At another point in the interview, he also gave a shoutout to the BTS fandom (known as ARMY) for enjoying the “unexpected” moment when he fell asleep during a WeVerse livestream.

Check out Jung Kook’s TV debut of “Standing Next To You” on The Tonight Show above.