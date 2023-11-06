The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Brian Cox, Eric Idle, Jared Leto, John Oliver, and Please Don’t Destroy. The musical guests include AJR, Black Pumas, Jung Kook, Maren Morris, and Rick Ross & Meek Mill. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of November 6 – November 10 below.

Jung Kook – November 6 The K-pop star recently released his debut solo album Golden on Big Hit as his usual band, BTS, remains on hiatus thanks to its older members’ mandatory military service. The album features the singles “3D,” “Seven,” and “Standing Next To You,” any of which would make for strong performances. Marren Morris – November 7 The Texan country singer is a little under two months removed from the release of her newest project, The Bridge, which features “The Tree.” She’ll be joined by fellow country breakouts Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer.

Black Pumas – November 8 The psych-soul band dropped their second studio album, Chronicles Of A Diamond, on October 27, supported by the single “More Than A Love Song.” AJR – November 9 The brother band is promoting their upcoming fifth studio album, The Maybe Man, which drops this Friday, November 10. They’ve released a slew of singles, including “I Won’t,” “The DJ Is Crying for Help,” “The Dumb Song,” and “Yes I’m a Mess”