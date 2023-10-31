The solo album from BTS’ Jungkook is nearly here. The “Dreamers” singer’s debut project, Golden, will be shared with the world this week. Here’s everything to know about Golden, including the release date, tracklist, features, artwork, and more.

In a statement shared by the recording artist’s label BigHit Music, the album’s title holds a sentimental connection with Jungkook. “[Golden] takes its motif from the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. [Jung Kook is] known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS,” read the notation.

As the group is on hiatus, Jungkook is the latest member to put his individual talent on display during their obligatory break (which, according to RM, is nearly over).

Release Date

Golden is out 11/3 via Big Hit.