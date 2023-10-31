The solo album from BTS’ Jungkook is nearly here. The “Dreamers” singer’s debut project, Golden, will be shared with the world this week. Here’s everything to know about Golden, including the release date, tracklist, features, artwork, and more.
In a statement shared by the recording artist’s label BigHit Music, the album’s title holds a sentimental connection with Jungkook. “[Golden] takes its motif from the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. [Jung Kook is] known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS,” read the notation.
As the group is on hiatus, Jungkook is the latest member to put his individual talent on display during their obligatory break (which, according to RM, is nearly over).
Release Date
Golden is out 11/3 via Big Hit. Find more information here.
Tracklist
View the confirmed tracklist below.
1. “3D” (ft. Jack Harlow)
2. “Closer To You” (ft. Major Lazer)
3. “Seven” (ft. Latto) Explicit Ver.
4. “Standing Next To You”
5. “Yes Or No”
6. “Please Don’t Change” (ft. DJ Snake)
7. “Hate You”
8. “Somebody”
9. “Too Sad To Dance”
10. “Shot Glass Of Tears”
11. “Seven” (ft. Latto) – Clean Ver.
Singles
Ahead of the body of work hitting streaming services, Jungkook released two singles. The first was “Seven” featuring Latto. Immediately after being made public, it secured the No. 1 spot on the music charts. The next was “3D” with Jack Harlow.
Features
Based on the confirmed tracklist, several recording artists will appear on Golden. Of course, Latto and Jack Harlow are set to appear thanks to Jungkook’s past singles. In addition to them, Major Lazer and DJ Snake are also listed as special features.
Artwork
View the artwork for Golden below.
Tour
As of today (October 30), Jung Kook has not announced an official tour for the project.
