Jungkook is up to something. Today, the BTS star was featured in a teaser on Calvin Klein’s social media accounts, causing fans to freak out. The caption reads: “same time tomorrow?” The clip captures different angles of the singer in the brand’s clothing. But it’s only six seconds, leaving everyone wanting more.

It was recently confirmed a 2025 return of BTS is not guaranteed. Bang Si-Hyuk, the CEO of the group’s agency HYBE, explained, “We said we ‘hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will,’” adding, “BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean we can target [the date of 2025].”

He continued: “We’ll discuss [contract renewal with the members] within the time, and I believe it will be right for us to speak about it after the discussion ends,” he said. “The enlistment schedules are private information, so I cannot speak about it here. But we will disclose the dates in order transparently once their schedules are confirmed.”

Meanwhile, RM said that he didn’t know who he was after the band went on hiatus. “After 10 years as a member of BTS, I didn’t know who I was, and I wanted to know,” he said. “I started out as a teenage rapper, then BTS came along, and it was all very intense. Now that the group is inactive, I’ve gone back to thinking about the beginnings and the real reasons why I joined BTS.”