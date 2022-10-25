What Could BTS’ Jungkook Be Filming In Qatar?

Move over, Pitbull. Perhaps the Mr. Worldwide title belongs to BTS as a whole.

As BTS’ Jin is on his way to Buenos Aires to perform with Coldplay for the debut of his solo single “The Astronaut,” it looks like another BTS member may have something in the works.

Jungkook safety arrived in Doha,Qatar he received flower bouquet as well!!! WELCOME TO QATAR JUNGKOOK 💐🤍 pic.twitter.com/YXKt5jD11m — 𝙳𝙸𝙽𝙳𝙰🧑🏻‍🚀 (kia) (@seokjinieluvz) October 24, 2022

Making rounds on the internet in the last 24 hours, the youngest member of the supergroup, Jungkook, was spotted on the streets of Doha filming during the day. Fans are claiming it could be a sort of promo or a music video.

ARMY on Twitter, as well as Korean netizens, are calling Jungkook royalty, king, prince, or Aladdin as he touched down the streets of Doha wearing all-white with a whole entourage of security and staff.

Just woke up!! Ahhhh!! Jungkook out in the streets of Qatar filming some sort of promo video!!! So cool!!pic.twitter.com/ZtGzlFHQ5h — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ ♡👩‍🚀 (@_RapperJK) October 25, 2022

According to those who’ve witnessed the Jungkook sightings, the Korean artist arrived yesterday and left just hours ago right after wrapping up his shoot.

OMG!?? Can’t wait for whatever is this they are filming 😭👏🏼👍🏼 JUNGKOOK IN QATAR! pic.twitter.com/8cvL7TIfro — JUNGKOOK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ (@Daily_JKUpdate) October 25, 2022

As mentioned before, though there is no confirmation of what was being filmed, it wouldn’t be surprising if it could possibly be another collaboration, or even better – a solo project. After all, the group is slowly releasing their individual projects. This year, so far, members J-hope and Jin have announced their respective releases.