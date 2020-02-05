Yesterday, Justin Bieber decided to make his fans work to discover the full tracklist for his upcoming album, Changes (which shares a name with his new documentary series). He unveiled a “What Changes track are you?” filter on Instagram, so Bieber fans used the filter repeatedly until all 17 songs were revealed. Now, Bieber has confirmed that the fans’ findings are accurate, as he shared the official tracklist today, which matches the songs from the filter.

The record includes some big collaborations, as featured guests include Post Malone, Travis Scott, Quavo, Summer Walker, Lil Dicky, Kehlani, and Clever.

Some songs were already known before the filter was released. “Yummy” is the album’s heavily promoted lead single, and the Summer Walker remix of the track was shared earlier this week. As Billboard notes, the fourth track, the Quavo-featuring “Intentions,” was also previously revealed on the Apple Music page for the album

Find the full Changes tracklist below.

1. “All Around Me”

2. “Habitual”

3. “Come Around Me”

4. “Intentions” Feat. Quavo

5. “Yummy”

6. “Available”

7. “Forever” Feat. Post Malone and Clever

8. “Running Over” Feat. Lil Dicky

9. “Take It Out On Me”

10. “Second Emotion” Feat. Travis Scott

11. “Get Me” Feat. Kehlani

12. “ETA”

13. “Changes”

14. “Confirmation”

15. “That’s What Love Is”

16. “At Least For Now”

17. “Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)”

Changes is out 02/14 via Def Jam. Pre-order it here.