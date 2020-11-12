One of the biggest annual events in country music, the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs), went down last night, and there was some real pop energy there as well. Justin Bieber made his debut at the annual event, joining Dan + Shay to perform their collaborative single “10,000 Hours.”

The ceremony took place at the Nashville Music Center, but the trio instead performed the song on the stage of the empty Hollywood Bowl. They even kept their distance on stage, as everybody was several feet apart.

“10,000 Hours” was nominated for Single Of The Year, Musical Event Of The Year, and Music Video Of The Year, but the track went 0 for 3 in those categories. Dan + Shay picked up a win, though, for Vocal Duo Of The Year.

There were other crossover moments sprinkled throughout the event as well. Charlie Puth linked up with Gabby Barrett to perform their “I Hope” remix, which hit a new peak at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. The evening also saw performances from Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris.

Watch Bieber and Dan + Shay’s performance above and check out some other highlights below.

