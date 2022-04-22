In 2019, Justin Bieber teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay for “10,000 Hours.” The song was the lead single from Dan + Shay’s fourth album Good Things, but it was also one of the most popular songs of 2019, despite being released in October of that year. “10,000 Hours” debuted at No. 4 on the singles chart which made it the first country song at that time to debut in the top ten since 2012. It also became the highest-charting non-holiday country song in the history of Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart. Additionally, the song won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award at the 2021 Grammys Awards, but now, “10,000 Hours” finds itself in some hot water.

According to TMZ, Bieber and Dan + Shay were sued for copyright infringement over “10,000 Hours.” The lawsuit says that the three singers stole aspects of the song from Asia Luckey’s 2014 record “First Time Baby Is A Holiday,” which was originally written in 1973 by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti. Bieber and Dan + Shay are accused of copying the older track’s chorus, verse, and hook for “10,000 Hours.” The owners of “First Time Baby Is A Holiday” are suing for an unknown amount of money, credit on the song, and an injunction that would prevent any future distribution of “10,000 Hours.”

In addition to the Grammy award, “10,000 Hours” also won Collaboration Of The Year and Favorite Country Song at the 2020 American Music Awards. Representatives for Bieber and Dan + Shay have yet to issue a response to the lawsuit.

You can revisit “10,000 Hours” and listen to “First Time Baby Is A Holiday” in the videos above.