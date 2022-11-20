Justin Bieber is prioritizing his health and happiness, and it’s paying off. Since postponing his Justice World Tour last month until at least March 2023, Bieber appears to be soaking in life’s simpler pleasures. He and Hailey Bieber, his wife of four years, celebrated Halloween by adding a new puppy to their family and then endearingly went bananas at Los Angeles FC’s thrilling MLS Cup victory earlier this month.

This weekend, the Biebers delighted fans by making a surprise appearance at Drew House’s pop-up store in Tokyo, Japan. Bieber went under cover as Theodore, Drew House’s teddy bear mascot. He was all smiles when taking the giant head off to reveal his identity, and fans predictably couldn’t contain their joy.

The multiplatinum musician took selfies with fans inside the pop-up, where he played video games and tried on new Drew pieces. Bieber also climbed onto the balcony to toss out plush toys of the Drew House mascots, such as Theodore and Ferdinand.

Another video of Justin Bieber at the Drew House pop up store in Tokyo yesterday. (November 19) | credit: risaaa90210 pic.twitter.com/ZB99L6lhqM — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) November 20, 2022

Justin co-founded Drew House with longtime friend Ryan Good in 2019. Based in California’s San Fernando Valley, Drew House “is a community, a place where you can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued.” Bieber spreads that message — from the US to Tokyo and everywhere in between — with Good, Laura Ehrlich, Daniel Gross, Joe Termini, Jonah Mazer, and others, with frequent contributions from illustrative artists Gianpiero and Sophie Bailey.

See the scenes from Drew’s Tokyo takeover below.