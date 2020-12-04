Since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s whirlwind engagement and wedding a few years ago, his fans have had a hard time accepting that he’s moved on from an early, extended romance with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. But unfortunately, some fans have taken their disappointment out on Hailey, by ceaselessly comparing her to Selena, and not-so-subtly hoping that Jelena might come back together one day. That seems unlikely, given Selena’s perspective on their relationship.

Well, Justin, for one, has had enough. Posting some snippets of a fan asking others to go on Hailey’s upcoming live and flood it with comments about Selena, he shared an understandably emotional reaction to the video on his Instagram story:

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth [sic]. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to dayy. It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right. But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publically [sic] degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!”

He continued on the next slide:

“After watching that I could easily let it steal my joy, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small. The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friend and no real JOY.”

Here’s hoping people eventually give this young couple the peace they deserve to build a life together.