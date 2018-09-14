Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Already Married

Just a couple months ago back in July, the news broke that mega pop star Justin Bieber and his on again/off again girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin (who is a model/daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin) had gotten engaged. If you’ve been paying attention, the news was a bit of a surprise because Justin’s other on again/off again longterm relationship was with Selena Gomez, and earlier this year the two were photographed looking pretty on again.

It appears they are decidedly off, possibly forever, as reports from People surfaced today stating that Bieber and Baldwin made their nuptials official.

In the two months since the pair announced their engagement — first when it leaked via TMZ, and then on Instagram (see above) — Baldwin gave an interview to The Cut about her dreams for the wedding.

But the big, official wedding hasn’t happened yet, just the two going down to a courthouse in New York together yesterday to make things legal. According to People‘s source the pair “want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.” Of course they are.