There was actually a time when Justin Bieber didn’t have a bunch of No. 1 singles to his name. His first (in the US) was 2015’s “What Do You Mean?,” which came six years after his debut single. He still had great success before that, though. One of his most popular songs from that era is “Never Say Never,” his collaboration with Jaden Smith (now just Jaden) that is still looked back upon fondly. The song came out in 2010, and now, ten years later, the duo is ready to return with a new song: Today, Jaden put his latest project, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, up for pre-order, and in the tracklist is “Falling For You,” which features Bieber.

“Never Say Never” is Jaden’s most commercially successful single, as it has achieved 5x Platinum certification. It’s not his highest-charting song, though, as that honor goes to the also-Platinum “Icon,” which peaked at No. 3 in 2017 (versus the No. 8 peak of “Never Say Never”). As for Bieber, although he has had a handful of No. 1 singles since “Never Say Never,” the track is still one of his best-selling songs.

Jaden and Bieber have actually worked together a few times since “Never Say Never.” Jaden features on Bieber’s Believe bonus track “Fairytale,” and he (along with a bunch of other celebrities) made an appearance in Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” video earlier this year.