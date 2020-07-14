Justin Bieber Adds His Own Verse To Jack Harlow’s ‘What’s Poppin’

It’s been a while since Justin Bieber last dabbled in his proclivity for rapping, but it looks like he’s found the spark once again thanks to up-and-coming Louisville rapper Jack Harlow. Harlow’s breakout single, “What’s Poppin,” has taken streaming and radio by storm, climbing all the way to the No. 2 position on last week’s Hot 100 chart thanks to a remix featuring DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez. However, it seems the star-studded guestlist left off someone who would have very much liked to be included. That’s right, Justin Bieber.

Of course, what once might have just been a missed opportunity can be turned into a larger campaign for inclusion on another remix. After all, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” dominated the 2019 charts in part because he kept reconfiguring the track with new guest stars every few weeks, turning it into a running joke that made him one of the most successful new acts in recent memory. While there’s no evidence yet that Harlow reached out to Bieber directly, Justin did post a video of his freestyle over the “What’s Poppin” beat to his Instagram Story, prompting an astonished response from Jack himself.

It’s probably only a matter of time before the two rappers do hook up, but for now, check out Justin Bieber’s “What’s Poppin” freestyle above.

Jack Harlow is an Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.