After overcoming a brief bump in the road at the beginning of his Justice World Tour due to a COVID-19 outbreak within his team, the hope was that Justin Bieber would be smooth sailing for the remainder of the tour dates. Unfortunately, that did not prove to be the case as the singer was forced to postpone several performances in North America after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed the entire right side of his face. A month and a half after he received that diagnosis, Bieber and his team have confirmed that the Justice World Tour will resume at the end of July.

According to NME, Bieber’s first performance to continue the tour will be on July 31 at Italy’s Lucca Summer Festival. After that, Bieber will bring his talents to Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Rescheduled dates for the canceled North American dates have not been shared yet, but a press release reveals that they will be announced, “very soon.”

Last month, Bieber took to his Instagram Story to speak about the Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis while providing some optimism about recovering to his fans. “Obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” he said. “It will go back to normal. Just time and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”