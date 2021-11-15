Justin Bieber clearly takes this “global pop star” thing seriously. It takes more than just a donut collaboration with Tim Horton’s, or an interactive experience in the metaverse to truly be considered as such. At his 2020 New Year’s Eve livestream, he said, “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon.”

He has effectively delivered on that promise in a major way, announcing a wave of global dates for the “Justice World Tour,” bringing the total to almost 100 dates in a less than one year period spanning 2022 and 2023. He also announced that the supporting acts for the global tour will be Jaden, ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin, and Harry Hudson.

While the tour is already set to travel to five continents, even more dates are said to be announced in Asia and the Middle East soon as well.

Check out the full tour dates below and buy tickets here.

02/18/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/20/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/22/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/23/2022 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/26/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/28/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

03/02/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

03/04/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/08/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/11/2022 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

03/13/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena

03/16/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/18/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/21/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/25/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/28/2022 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/29/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/31/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/01/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/04/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

04/06/2022 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/07/2022 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/09/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/11/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/13/2022 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

04/19/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

04/21/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/24/2022 — DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

04/25/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/27/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/29/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/06/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/12/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

05/16/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/17/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/22/2022 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

05/23/2022 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Estadio 3 de Marzo

05/25/2022 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

06/05/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/07/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/08/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/10/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

06/13/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/14/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/16/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/18/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/20/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/03/2022 — Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest

08/05/2022 — Malmo, Sweden @ Bigslap Xl

08/07/2022 — Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Summertime

08/09/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Kaisaniemen Park

09/04/2022 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

09/07/2022 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

09/10/2022 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Único de La Plata

09/28/2022 — Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Stadium

10/01/2022 — Johannesburg, South Africa @ Johannesburg FNB Stadium

10/13/2022 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ HaYarkon Park

11/22/2022 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Park

11/26/2022 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/30/2022 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Football Stadium

12/03/2022 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

12/07/2022 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt Smart Stadium

01/13/2023 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

01/16/2023 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

01/18/2023 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

01/21/2023 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

01/23/2023 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

01/25/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

01/27/2023 – 01/28/2023 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

01/31/2023 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena

02/02/2023 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

02/04/2023 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/08/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

02/11/2023 — Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

02/13/2023 – 02/14/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

02/22/2023 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

02/25/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

02/26/2023 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

03/06/2023 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

03/09/2023 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

03/11/2023 — Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

03/12/2023 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

03/15/2023 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

03/17/2023 – 03/18/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

03/20/2023 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

03/24/2023 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

03/25/2023 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena