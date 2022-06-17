Earlier this month, Justin Bieber postponed some concerts due to an undisclosed illness. A few days later, he revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left one side of his face paralyzed. That was clear in the video Bieber shared revealing the news, as the movements of his eyes were out of sync and he was talking out of one side of his mouth.

Now, the condition has forced Bieber to postpone all of the North American concerts he had scheduled for June and July.

In a statement, Bieber’s tour promoter AEG Presents wrote, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Currently, Bieber’s website only lists upcoming tour dates for Europe, the UK, and others parts of the world that aren’t North America. His next scheduled concert is on July 31 in Lucca, Italy.

A few days ago, Bieber offered an update on how he’s doing, writing in an Instagram Story that “each day has gotten better.”