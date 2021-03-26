After making fans wait more than four years for a new album, Justin Bieber has delivered two full-length efforts in just thirteen months. It began with last February Changes which was followed up by this month’s Justice. While the singer has given fans more than enough music to indulge in for the time being, he isn’t quite done in the release department. Bieber updated Justice with six new songs for the album’s Triple Chucks Deluxe reissue. One of the new additions is “There She Go” with Lil Uzi Vert, a track that Bieber described as record that will “probably be huge on TikTok because it kind of has that feel to it,” in an interview with Vogue.

The deluxe album comes after Bieber made his long-awaited “Red Eye” single available for purchase online. The updated project also finds guest appearances from DaBaby, Quavo, Jaden, and Tori Kelly. Fans had been waiting for an official version of the track since its debut in the singer’s Seasons documentary. He also took over an eerie forest for a performance of “Hold On” which came after he reportedly visited a Los Angeles prison with his pastor to preach about Christianity.

During a recent appearance on DJ Khaled’s The First One podcast, Bieber spoke about the meaning behind his Justice album. “This album is meant to encourage people,” he said. “In the mission statement for the album I talked about how music is such a great way to connect people and bring them together, remind them they are not alone provide that safe space, comforting music to move and groove.” On the show, he also revealed Drake as one of the artists in his list of top five rappers.

You can listen to “There She Go” here.

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.