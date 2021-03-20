Getty Image
Pop

Justin Bieber Has Made His Long-Awaited Single ‘Red Eye’ Available For Purchase

by:

Justin Bieber is a little over a day removed from the release of his sixth album, Justice. While longtime Beliebers are happy that the new project is finally here, many of them hoped it would contain one of the singer’s unreleased songs— namely “Red Eye,” which was not made available on his album Changes following its debut in the singer’s 2020 documentary Seasons. While the song is not on the digital version of his sixth album, Bieber has given his supporters another way to get their hands on it.

The “Peaches” singer announced on Saturday that fans could obtain “Red Eye” by purchasing a special edition of Justice from his website. The song, which lists British DJ Troyboi as a guest act, can be bought on three different editions of Justice, each one boasting its own cover art.

The release of Justice didn’t come without a bit of controversy. Bieber faced some criticism for including Martin Luther King Jr. clips on the album. However, the King family gave Bieber the thumbs up for the move. “Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign,” Bernice King, MLK’s daughter and CEO of The King Center, wrote in a tweet.

“Red Eye” is available for purchase on Bieber’s website here.

Justice is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×