Justin Bieber is a little over a day removed from the release of his sixth album, Justice. While longtime Beliebers are happy that the new project is finally here, many of them hoped it would contain one of the singer’s unreleased songs— namely “Red Eye,” which was not made available on his album Changes following its debut in the singer’s 2020 documentary Seasons. While the song is not on the digital version of his sixth album, Bieber has given his supporters another way to get their hands on it.

You guys wanted Red Eye. On my store https://t.co/bcThKNn8W4 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 20, 2021

The “Peaches” singer announced on Saturday that fans could obtain “Red Eye” by purchasing a special edition of Justice from his website. The song, which lists British DJ Troyboi as a guest act, can be bought on three different editions of Justice, each one boasting its own cover art.

Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something. Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism https://t.co/nTkR1XdcvW — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 18, 2021

The release of Justice didn’t come without a bit of controversy. Bieber faced some criticism for including Martin Luther King Jr. clips on the album. However, the King family gave Bieber the thumbs up for the move. “Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign,” Bernice King, MLK’s daughter and CEO of The King Center, wrote in a tweet.

“Red Eye” is available for purchase on Bieber’s website here.

Justice is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.