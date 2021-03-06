Lil Uzi Vert went almost three years without a full-length release before dropping Eternal Atake on this date last year. Now it looks the rapper is ready to drop a follow-up, which he revealed during an Instagram Live session on Friday. If a new project from the Philly native arrives in the near future, it would be his fourth project since the start of 2020. Following Eternal Atake, he dropped Lil Uzi Vs. The World 2 and months later, he teamed up with Future for their collaboration Pluto X Baby Pluto.

The upcoming album could be either of his projects Forever Young and Luv Is Rage 3, the latter which he announced in December. He spoke about both efforts during the Instagram Livestream, saying he considered premiering them during a live show before releasing them on streaming platforms. With venues across the country slowly opening up thanks to increasing COVID vaccinations, he may be able to go through with the plan.

Until then, fans can expect to hear Lil Uzi alongside Blink-182 on their upcoming album. He and Grimes were also in the studio apparently “making hits” together.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.