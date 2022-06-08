Justin Bieber’s 2021 year was highlighted by the release of Justice, his Grammy-nominated sixth album. Thankfully, this time around, unlike with his fifth album Changes, Bieber was given the chance to hold a world tour in support of his new body of work. That tour got underway in February as Bieber hit the road with Jaden, ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin, and Harry Hudson as supporting artists. Unfortunately, things got off to a bumpy start as the second date of the tour was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Four months later, Bieber was hit with another obstacle.

#BREAKING: Justin Bieber has cancelled his Toronto shows for tonight and tomorrow due to an illness. Bieber posted his regrets on Instagram moments ago. pic.twitter.com/GlsMXcpDqs — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) June 7, 2022

In a post to his Instagram Story, Bieber revealed that the start of his North American tour would be postponed due to an illness he is dealing with. “Can’t believe I’m saying this,” he wrote. “I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shoes (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

At press time, the tour dates that would be affected by Bieber’s illness had not been revealed yet. Additionally, the rescheduled dates had not been shared yet either. According to the Justice World Tour schedule, Bieber had shows scheduled in Toronto, Washington D.C., and New York City over the next week.

You can view a screenshot of Bieber’s announcement in the post above.