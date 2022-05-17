Two Canadian forces will combine this summer to give us a refreshing treat. Continuing his partnership with Tim Hortons, Justin Bieber is teaming up with the coffee chain to deliver a French vanilla cold brew beverage called Biebs Brew.

Tim Horton’s teased Biebs Brew on Twitter with a picture showing Bieber carrying a cup of cold brew labeled Biebs Brew, captioned “June 6th. It’s worth the wait.”

June 6th. It’s worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/7Uz0AMmqwq — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 17, 2022

Biebs Brew follows last November’s Timbiebs, a line of donut holes consisting of flavors like chocolate white fudge, birthday cake waffle, and sour cream chocolate chip.

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs,” said the Biebs in a statement. “We needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month. Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

The Timbiebs will also return this summer, and beliebers will be able to order a “Biebs Bundle,” in which they can get a large brew, along with 10 Timbiebs pieces, for $5.

@justinbieber is back with Biebs Brew: a new co-created French Vanilla Cold Brew. Mark your calendar. June 6. Oh and did we mention Timbiebs are back too? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5OgYempdef — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 17, 2022

“Timbiebs was a huge success — truly beyond all of our expectations — and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, in a statement. “[Bieber’s] commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew.”