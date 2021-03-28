For much of 2020, the album charts have been ruled by Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album. After its release in January, the album spent its first ten weeks at No. 1, a feat that no other album accomplished in music history. Unfortunately, all streaks come to an end and Wallen’s album was knocked out of the top position by Justin Bieber’s Justice.

Bieber’s return to No. 1 on the album charts is backed by 154,000 units sold, comprised of 119,000 streaming equivalent album units and 30,000 pure album sales. The singer is now the youngest solo act with eight No. 1 albums, at the age of just 27 years and one month. Elvis Presley previously held this record after his album Roustabout topped the charts when he was just 29 years and 11 months old. The youngest act overall with eight chart-topping albums is still The Beatles, whose 1965 album, Yesterday And Today, went No. 1 when all four members of the band were less than 26 years old.

Elsewhere, Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club arrived at No. 2 on the chart. This is the first time in nearly three months that the top two albums on the Billboard 200 are both debuts.

