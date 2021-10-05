Justin Bieber may get his weed from California, according to a verse in his No. 1 track “Peaches,” but he wants his fans to get their weed from him. The singer has now partnered with an LA-based cannabis company to collaborate on a strain of flower inspired by his sunny Justice track.

The pop star’s new endeavor is his way of breaking into the lucrative cannabis business. He teamed up with the cannabis company Palms to deliver a “high-end line” of limited edition pre-rolled joints inspired by his recent hit single. Each of his Peaches pre-rolls comes in a pack of seven and is accompanied by a custom designed lighter. Per a report from Billboard on Bieber’s business venture, both he and Palms will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their Peaches pre-rolls to two charities, the Last Prisoner Project and Veterans Walk and Talk.

In a statement given to Bloomberg, Bieber explained his initial interest in the cannabis collaboration. “I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it — especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” he said.

Check out a sneak peak of Bieber’s Peaches pre-rolled joints above.