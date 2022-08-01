Justin Bieber Performs His First Concert Since His Facial Paralysis

In June, Justin Bieber revealed he was dealing with something pretty scary: Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which ultimately left half of his face paralyzed. Bieber said at the time, “Obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down. It will go back to normal. Just time and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”

Bieber ultimately ended up postponing the rest of his scheduled North American tour dates and confirming his performance schedule would pick back up at Italy’s Lucca Summer Festival, which took place this weekend. Sure enough, Bieber was there for his July 31 performance and based on fan-shot videos of the set, he appeared to be doing great. The festival appearance was his first performance in about two months, since playing Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on June 5.

Justin Bieber ft Beliebers singing hold on in Lucca Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/JeYzFCvDxJ — Alyssa💫 (@onelifebieberss) July 31, 2022

NEVER speak on justin bieber’s vocals. pic.twitter.com/KiAiMYQ1p6 — anny is sad (@beautyofjdb) July 31, 2022

It’s not clear if Bieber is still experiencing any Ramsay Hunt symptoms, but it appears Bieber’s recovery has been pretty typical: Mount Sinai notes of the prognosis for the syndrome, “If there is not much damage to the nerve, you should get better completely within a few weeks. If damage is more severe, you may not fully recover, even after several months.”

Bieber also shared some Instagram posts about his return, so check those out below.