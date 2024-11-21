Billboard recently published a list of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century. The top two haven’t been revealed yet (but come on, it’s Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in some order), but the rest of the top 10 goes Rihanna, Drake, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Adele. Bieber’s wife, Hailey, is none too pleased about her husband being ranked No. 8.

“Billboard is a f*cking joke as per usual,” Hailey wrote in the replies on Instagram. She’s presumably annoyed that Justin isn’t ranked higher, although a funnier scenario is her being annoyed that he’s too high. “Really? Justin Bieber over Usher? There would be no Justin Bieber without Usher!”

The Billboard write-up notes that Bieber “hasn’t released a new single or album in a few years, but it seems like the 30-year-old star is experiencing a healthy, loving life for the first time.” Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, earlier this year.

Bieber’s last album, Justice, came out in 2021 and spawned four top-10 singles: “Peaches,” “Holy,” “Anyone,” and “Ghost.” There’s no plans for a new album yet, but Mk.gee recently told The New York Times that’s been writing and recording with the “Sorry” singer. “He’s searching,” he said, adding, “Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”