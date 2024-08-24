Sadly, the wait for new music from Justin Bieber will carry on. However, the delay is for good cause—the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer is enjoying his paternity leave.

Yesterday (August 23), Justin Bieber along with his wife and model Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their son with an adorable post on Instagram.

In the image, shared to Justin’s account, displayed their newborn son’s foot being caressed by Hailey’s doting hand. The caption went on to disclose the bundle of joy’s name: “Welcome home, Jack Blues Bieber 🐻.”

The addition of Jack to the Bieber family, marks the couple’s first child both together or apart. Back in May, Justin and Hailey revealed their exciting pregnancy news with a cinematic visual and accompanying photos.

Since that upload, both have kept their respective fans abreast with the pregnancy’s progress. Last month, Hailey and her bump graced the cover of W Magazine.

Inside the publication’s feature she opened up about her pregnancy fears which played a part in delaying the public announcement until after the six-month mark. “The Internet is a scary place for a pregnant woman,” she said. “You see so many stories—traumatic birth stories, traumatic experiences—and I know that that’s very real. But I don’t want to scare myself.”